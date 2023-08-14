(KRON) — The body of a woman was found at Golden Gate Park around 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The San Francisco Standard is reporting the woman’s body was found inside a duffel bag.

A passerby found the body north of Stow Lake just shy of where Outside Lands was still going on at the time. A perimeter was set up by SFPD to prevent festival goers from interfering with the investigation.

A coroner’s van arrived at the park just after 10 p.m. as more crowds were seen leaving the festival. The cause of the woman’s death is currently under investigation.

It is unclear whether the woman found was attending Outside Lands which drew an estimated 225,000 people. The area has since been cleared as of 5:30 a.m. Monday morning as investigators spent hours at the scene looking for evidence.

The map below shows the woman’s body which was located at 22nd Avenue and Fulton Street.