(KRON) — A former rock band member was arrested in Santa Cruz County Tuesday morning on homicide charges.

Theobald “Theo” Lengyel, 54, of El Cerrito, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Alice “Alyx” Herrmann, the Capitola Police Department wrote.

Capitola police said investigators found “human remains in a wooded area within Tilden Regional Park” in Berkeley. “The identification of the human remains is pending DNA confirmation from the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office,” the Capitola Police Department wrote.

Theobald “Theo” Lengyel is arrested in Santa Cruz County on Jan. 2, 2024. (Capitola PD photo)

Lengyel an ex-musician who played saxophone in the rock band “Mr. Bungle,” News Nation reported.

Herrmann was last seen alive on December 3 in Santa Cruz. Her relatives reported her missing to police on December 12.

Police quickly became suspicious of Lengyel, who also goes by the name “Mylo Stone,” in the wake of his girlfriend’s disappearance. Herrmann’s red 2007 Toyota Highlander SUV was found parked in front of Lengyel’s home in El Cerrito.

Alice “Alyx” Herrmann (Image via El Cerrito PD)

The former rock band member refused to cooperate with police, nor help investigators find his missing girlfriend, according to the El Cerrito Police Department.

Lengyel is currently locked in a Santa Cruz County jail with no bail, inmate records show. He was booked on one count of first-degree murder.