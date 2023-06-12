(BCN) — San Jose police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found at the Newby Island Landfill June 2. Officers were called to the landfill at 1601 Dixon Landing Road in Milpitas at about 6 a.m. after workers found the woman’s body “during processing operations,” police said.

The woman has been identified as 34-year-old LaToya Covington, who was a transient, according to Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The circumstances surrounding her death, as well as the cause, are still being investigated, according to San Jose police.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.