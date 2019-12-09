Woman’s body found on side of road in Bethel Island

BETHEL ISLAND (KRON) – A woman was found dead on the side of a road in Contra Costa County on Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 6:36 p.m. authorities received a call about an unresponsive woman near Gateway Road, west of Piper Road in Bethel Island.

The 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The coroner’s office will release her identity at a later time.

During the investigation, the CHP received a call from a man who believed he may have hit a woman with his car.

Officers went to the man’s home to investigate.

The 56-year-old man told authorities he thought he hit the woman with his gray 1994 Honda Accord, which was found with significant damage in the driveway.

The man is cooperating with authorities at this time.

The CHP says drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the accident.

At this time, there have been no charges filed.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.