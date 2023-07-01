(KRON) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night, the Vallejo Police Department (VPD) announced in a press release. VPD officers responded to a call at around 10:41 p.m. of a woman not breathing on the 6100 block of Wild Dunn Ct.

When medical personnel arrived at the scene, the woman was pronounced dead. The circumstances behind her death are unknown and are being investigated, per VPD.

This is Vallejo’s eleventh homicide of 2023, the city’s police department said. The woman’s identity was not released.

Police said anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 805-1359 or Bradley.Phillips@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Wesley Pittman at (707) 334-1274 or Wesley.Pittman@cityofvallejo.net.