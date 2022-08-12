UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 28-year-old woman was shot to death on Medallion Drive in Union City just after midnight Friday, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 12:20 a.m. and found the woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name was not released by the Union City Police Department. No arrests have been made.

“We are not giving out any additional information right now. We are looking for the public to come forward,” Lt. Paul Kanazeh said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Dominic Ayala at 510-675-5259 or email DominicA@unioncity.org . If you wish to remain anonymous, you can leave information on the UCPD tip line at 510-675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org