Woman’s racist outburst toward Los Altos postal worker caught on camera

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KRON) – A woman in the South Bay caught on camera hurling racial slurs at a postal worker.

The video shared on social media Thursday shows the woman calling the Asian-American worker a derogatory term and upsetting the other customers inside.

The man tells KRON4 he was angry by what he heard this woman say to this postal worker.

The woman was already out of line by yelling at this employee but when she said a racial slur twice, he along with others jumped to the workers defense.

In a now viral video, a racist outburst is caught on camera in Los Altos.

The woman in the video during her angry rant hurls an anti-Asian slur at a post office employee.

“I didn’t think it would escalate to where it was at that moment in time but then she just started cursing and I was like okay here we go,” Tyler Brumfield said.

Tyler Brumfield is the man heard off camera condemning the derogatory epithet but the woman is then heard cursing once again and repeating the racial slur while storming out.

As a person of color, Brumfield says he too has experienced similar hate speech.

He believes videos like this show there’s still a long way to go in addressing racism.

“For me as a Black man, I’ve seen this my entire life and now you’re just starting to see it more and more with just different nationalities every single day, as well as Black people of course,” Brumfield said.

A spokesperson for the US Postal Service called the racist tirade at the Main Street post office “unfortunate” while adding in part:

“No employee should have to suffer any abuse by a customer, and we have every right to refuse service to anyone who is abusive.”

USPS also confirmed an investigation into the matter is underway.

“Just respect each other and just treat each other like you would want to be treated. Simple as that,” Brumfield said.

KRON4 tried speaking with the post office employee but she said she would not be able to because of company rules.

Los Altos police were called that day but no officers were dispatched to the post office.

Latest Stories: