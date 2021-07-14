Women attacked, carjacked near Emeryville shopping center

EMERYVILLE, Cailf. (KRON) – Emeryville Police are searching for the suspects who carjacked and attacked two women near the Bay Street Mall on Monday.

Around 2:45 p.m., the incident occurred in the 5600 block of Bay Street.

Police say the two women parked their car and as they got out, three or four unknown suspects attacked them.

The suspects took their purses and stole the car.

A witness was able to record part of the attack and captured the suspect vehicle, which looks like a late 90s to early 2000 dark gray Lexus ES300. There was no license plate.

The victims were treated on the scene for their minor injuries.

A short time later, the victim’s vehicle was located in Oakland.

At this time, police say it is unclear if the victims were targeted due to their race.

If you have any information on the suspects, you are asked to contact the Emeryville police at (510) 596-3734.