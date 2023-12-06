(KRON) — Two women who operated a child daycare facility in San Jose where two toddlers died made their first court appearances Wednesday afternoon. Nina Fathizadeh and Shahin Gheblehshenas are charged with felony child endangerment.

The victims, Payton Cobb, 1, of Hollister, and Lillian Hanan, 1, of San Jose, drowned in the daycare’s backyard pool on Oct. 2. A third child also fell into the pool, was rushed to a hospital, and survived.

Fathizadeh and Gheblehshenas’ arraignment was postponed Wednesday because the court was unable to provide a Farsi language interpreter. They did not enter pleas.

Fathizadeh, 41, and her 64-year-old mother, Gheblehshenas, co-owned Happy Happy Daycare.

No adults were watching three young children at Happy Happy Daycare when they wandered through an open pool gate and fell into the pool, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said.

“There is a responsibility to watch over little children in your care like a hawk,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said.

Payton Cobb (Image courtesy GoFundMe)

The three children had been playing into the backyard patio play area when they wandered through a pool gate that was left propped open, investigators said.

Fathizadeh was making breakfast in the kitchen, investigators said.

Prosecutors wrote, “Fathizadeh left one child in a crib and let three of the children into the rear patio play area — unsupervised and out of her sight. When Fathizadeh went into the yard, at least five minutes later, she found one of the children floating in the pool.”

Fathizadeh found a two-year-old boy floating and unconscious. She didn’t immediately realize that two girls were also drowning in the deep end, investigators said, and she began giving the 2-year-old boy CPR.

“As she attempted CPR, her brother — at home and now alerted to the emergency — found two other children … floating unconscious in the pool. At approximately 9 a.m., Fathizadeh called in a 911 report of a drowning,” the DA’s Office wrote.

The 16-month-old and 18-month-old girls were pronounced dead soon after paramedics arrived.

Happy Happy Daycare operated with a state-issued license out of a home at 1054 Fleetwood Drive.

Gheblehshenas was not present when the girls drowned because she was working at a different unlicensed daycare located in her daughter’s home. Fathizadeh was the only employee at Happy Happy Daycare because a third employee had called out sick on Oct. 2, investigators discovered.

“Neither owner had checked the gate before the children were let into the backyard, despite the fact that it had been propped open several times before to water some plants,” the DA’s Office wrote. Police found gardening equipment and other potential hazards in the backyard.

Fathizadeh and Gheblehshenas are currently out of custody on bail. On Wednesday, prosecutors asked the judge to order the women to surrender all of their passports. Their arraignment will be held on Dec. 28.