SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A mother and daughter killed by a hit-and-run driver in San Jose were identified by the Santa Clara Medical Examiners Office and family members.

Narinder Kaur, 75, and Kuljit Kaur, 53, were walking in a crosswalk on Ocala Avenue near Oakton Court at 6:26 p.m. on April 7 when they were hit by a red pickup truck.

“Both pedestrians were in a marked crosswalk when they were struck,” San Jose Police Department Sgt. Christian Camarillo said.

The driver immediately fled the scene, leaving the two women suffering from fatal injuries in the street, police said.

Police are still trying to find the driver, who was last seen traveling north on Capital Expressway.

Police released photos of the pickup truck with hopes that someone will recognize it.

(Images courtesy San Jose Police Department)

The two women lived in San Jose and had recently immigrated to the United States.

Kuljit Kaur is survived by two teenaged daughters.

The daughters said their mother and grandmother enjoyed going on evening walks together, and were “the pillars of the family.”

Her daughters wrote on GoFundMe, “Our mom (Kuljit Kaur) and grandmother (Narinder Kaur) left for an evening walk on Thursday and never returned. Instead, they were victims of reckless driving, which cost them their lives.”

“Our grandmother spent her entire life ensuring her children and grandchildren were well taken care of,” the daughters wrote.

“Our grandmother and mom had waited so long to be together here in the USA. We had recently migrated here to start our new journey and work toward our American dream. My mom and grandmother were only able to spend one week together here in USA. Unfortunately, our lives were shattered on this sad day,” the daughters wrote.

There have been 24 fatal traffic accidents in San Jose in 2022.

Anyone with information about the April 7 incident, hit-and-run driver, or pickup truck is asked to call San Jose Police Department Det. O’Brien at 408-277-4654.