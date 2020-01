SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Worldwide Women’s March kicks off today.

They’ll be hitting the streets to promote women’s rights and equality.

It’s a movement that started in 2017.

At least six Bay Area cities will be hosting marches and rallies, including San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Alameda, and Walnut Creek.

Many of the events start around 11 this morning.

