(KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office reported a landslide on the 600 to 800 blocks of Patrol Road in Woodside impacting approximately 30 homes. The area is under a “Highly Recommended Evacuation” and the road has been shut down, officials said.

“If you live in this area, please pack your ‘Go Bag,’ with necessary essentials: insurance policy, pets, medications, a change of clothes, and LEAVE NOW,” the sheriff’s office tweeted. “Once the road gives out completely, residents in that area will not have access to emergency services.”

Officials said the evacuation location is to be determined.

Edgewood Road just off of I-280 near Redwood City is also closed due to a landslide that happened overnight. Cars were being turned around Wednesday morning by signs saying the road is closed. No injuries have been reported and there is no estimated time of reopening.

This story is developing and will be updated.