Woodward Fire: Evacuation warning expanded for parts of Marin County

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – An evacuation warning has been issud for parts of Marin County due to the growing Woodward Fire.

The warning area, per Marin County Fire Department, is:

West of Hwy 1 and Sir Francis Drake Blvd (northern intersection) to the Point Reyes Lighthouse (includes communities of Olema, Inverness, Inverness Park, Sea Haven)

Sir Francis Drake to the Bay Area Ridge Trail, continuing to the Bolinas Ridge Fire Road and the McCurdy Trail – all areas west of those intersections

Point Reyes National Seashore west of Hwy 1 is now closed to all visitors.

Officials are asking all coastal traffic to be limited to local traffic only due to few evacuation routes from west Marin.

The fire has been burning since Tuesday of this week.