MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Woodward Fire burning in Marin County has grown to 1,100 acres and is zero-percent contained.
Video shows the fire on the western side of the ridge to the west of Olema.
The fire was first reported Tuesday around 4:27 p.m. near the Woodward Trail.
Evacuation warnings were issued for areas along to coast in West Marin, including the those west of Shoreline Highway (SR-1) between Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Olema south to Bolinas.
At this time, no structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but lightning is suspected at this time.
Latest News Headlines:
- Woodward Fire in Marin County burns 1,100 acres, 0-percent contained
- San Quentin death row inmate dies
- Crews respond to fire threatening multiple structures in San Jose
- Democrats call for postmaster to undo changes at USPS
- Firefighting helicopter crashes near Coalinga, FAA & NTSB to investigate