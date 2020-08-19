Woodward Fire in Marin County burns 1,100 acres, 0-percent contained

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Woodward Fire burning in Marin County has grown to 1,100 acres and is zero-percent contained.

Video shows the fire on the western side of the ridge to the west of Olema.

The fire was first reported Tuesday around 4:27 p.m. near the Woodward Trail.

Evacuation warnings were issued for areas along to coast in West Marin, including the those west of Shoreline Highway (SR-1) between Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Olema south to Bolinas.

At this time, no structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported.

#woodwardfire update: Approx. 1,100 acres and 0% containment.



Video showing the fire on the western side of the ridge to the west of Olema. pic.twitter.com/mxOhGXlAE0 — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) August 19, 2020

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but lightning is suspected at this time.

