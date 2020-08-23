Woodward Fire in Marin County grows to nearly 2,700 acres, 5% contained

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Woodward Fire in Marin County has burned about 2,689 acres, according to fire officials.

The fire is currently 5% contained.

Officials say they expect new containment numbers Sunday morning.

Video shows the fire on the western side of the ridge to the west of Olema.

The fire was first reported Tuesday around 4:27 p.m. near the Woodward Trail.

Evacuation warnings were issued for areas along to coast in West Marin, including the those west of Shoreline Highway (SR-1) between Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Olema south to Bolinas.

