Woodward Fire in Marin has burned at least 700-acres, 0% contained

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Woodward Fire burning in the area of Point Reyes National Seashore has burned at least 700 acres as of Tuesday night, according to Marin County officials.

As of 9 p.m. the fire was at 0% containment.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for areas along to coast in West Marin, including the those west of Shoreline Highway (SR-1) between Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Olema south to Bolinas.

West Marin School in Point Reyes Station is being used as an evacuation center.

At this time, no structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported.

The Marin County Fire Department Battalion Chief Bret McTigue said smoke was blowing across Marin and strong winds moved the fire as wind speeds reached 40 miles per hour.

As of 7:30 p.m. the fire was estimated to be 200 acres.

The fire was first reported around 4:27 p.m. near the Woodward Trail.

It was originally named the 4-5 Fire but has been since changed to Woodward Fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but lightning is suspected at this time.

Trails and hiking camps nearby have been closed and visitors are urged to stay off the roads to allow for firetrucks.

For the latest updates, follow the Marin County Fire Departments Twitter.

