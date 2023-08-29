(KRON) — The Pacifica Police Department received numerous burglary reports on Sunday regarding tools that had been stolen from both contractor and work trucks.

All reported thefts occurred between 1:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. in the Fairmont, Westview and Pacific Manor neighborhoods. In each incident, the suspect(s) used tools to gain entry into the locked work trucks and took hand and power tools.

Pacifica police urges the community to check their home surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity during the early morning hours on Sunday. At this time, the suspect(s) is currently unknown and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.