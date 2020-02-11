Work underway in Castro Valley to repair PG&E equipment damaged during high winds

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — In one East Bay neighborhood, wind and a pair of downed trees over the weekend caused a major power outage.

Overhead you can see major damage to PG&E’s high voltage equipment.

The damage continues below with two PG&E power lines on the ground on Heyer Avenue at Forest in Castro Valley.

“Two large trees in Castro Valley did come down yesterday afternoon due to the high winds,” said PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian.

One of the two eucalyptus trees came down on the roof of Jeff Cole’s home.

He says he is thankful no one inside was injured.

“You know fortunately the kids weren’t with me that night. Yeah, this could have been very bad,” Cole said.

Sarkissian talks about the service disruption in this area as a result of this weather related incident.

“At the peak more than 6,300 customers were affected right here in this neighborhood due to this particular incident,” Sarkissian said. “A weather event like the one we saw, this is the kind of aftermath that we are seeing. A lot of branches in lines. These large trees will sometimes come down.”

In order for power to be fully restored, crews are working throughout the day.

“The lines are being grounded. The trees will have to be removed and then we are going to be making repairs and restring the lines,” Sarkissian said.

Alameda County Public Works is handling removing the two trees, while PG&E crews work on repairing the downed power lines.

PG&E officials estimate the repair work will take up the better part of the day.

