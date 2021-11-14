Worker dies at Valero Benicia refinery

FILE – This July 12, 2017 file photo shows the Valero Benicia Refinery in Benicia, Calif. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced, Thursday, Dec. 7 that California is among fourteen states and the District of Columbia that are suing the Trump administration over what they say is a failure to enforce smog standards. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — A contractor died while working at Valero’s Benicia refinery on Friday night, according to the company.

In a statement, Valero said the worker died around 10:30 p.m.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the contractor and their family during this time of loss,” the company said.

Investigators are now determining whether the cause of death was work-related. No other information was immediately available.

CalOSHA and other agencies are working on the investigation as well. The worker was not identified.

