A sign stands outside of a McDonald’s restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (BCN) — Workers at a McDonald’s restaurant in Oakland walked off the job Thursday after the air conditioning broke and the temperature in the business reached 106 degrees, the workers said on Twitter.

Workers were chanting and had signs raised at about 12:20 p.m. at the store at 6300 E. 14th St. “Organizing is a right,” they chanted.

One worker suffered a migraine headache because of the heat and vomited during her shift, workers said on social media. Workers at the same store went on strike in April 2020 because they felt conditions at the store were unsafe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

McDonald’s Corp. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

