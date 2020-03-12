Workers’ temperatures should be checked daily in Silicon Valley, CDC suggests

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Would you mind having your temperature checked before going into work, school, or your child’s daycare center?

That’s the suggestion coming from the CDC for the two areas in the US hardest hit by the coronavirus – Santa Clara County and Seattle.

In addition to regular checks of temperature and cough, guidelines from the CDC also suggest canceling large gatherings of more than 250 people generally – which Governor Gavin Newsom is suggesting for the state – and canceling gatherings of 10 or more people for organizations that serve high-risk communities.

The CDC also recommends churches and other faith-based and community gatherings should consider canceling meetings of any size and move4 video-accessible venues or postpone or cancel events.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the CDC’s recommendations for Santa Clara County employers and other businesses

Actively encourage sick employees to stay home (employees who have symptoms of acute respiratory illness are recommended to stay home and not come to work until they are free of fever (100.4° F or greater)

Separate sick employees

Emphase staying home when sick, respiratory etiquette, and hand hygiene by all employees

Advise employees before traveling to take certain steps

Review, update and implement plans that address the outbreak

Monitor and plan for people being absent

Establish procedures for students and staff who are sick at school

Perform routine cleaning

Creat

Update your emergency operations plan with the help of your local public health department to include COVID-19 planning

Identify space that can be used to separate sick people if needed

Develop an emergency communication plan for distributing information to workers and those you serve

Identify actions to take if you need to temporarily postpone or cancel events, programs, and services, especially for groups at a higher risk with chronic health conditions

Screen patients and visitors for symptoms of acute respiratory illness (e.g. fever, cough, difficulty breathing) before entering your healthcare facility

Ensure proper use of personal protection equipment

Conduct an inventory of available PPE supplies

Encourage sick employees to stay home

Separate patients with respiratory symptoms so they are not waiting among other patients seeking care

Consider strategies to prevent patients who can be cared for at home from coming to your facility, potentially exposing others to germs

At last check, Santa Clara County has 48 cases of coronavirus and one death.

It’s the largest case count of any county in California.

In King County, Washington (which includes Seattle), there are 234 cases reported and 26 deaths.

