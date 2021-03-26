‘Working groups’ are being formed in San Jose; here’s how they work

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A new program led by San Jose Council member Matt Mahan aims to empower residents to address certain concerns within their neighborhoods.

“As a council office what we find is a lot of residents reach out to us when they are frustrated or they have a question about something going on in the community and traditionally a council office would just respond to each resident individually,” said Mahan.

“And we had the thought that since there are a lot of trends in terms of what people are reaching out about, if we could put people together, if we could connect them just virtually around shared issues, there might be something productive that comes out of that.”

As more residents began to work from home due to the pandemic, Mahan says his office saw an increase of calls and emails from District 10 residents, regarding a wide range of issues.

In response, Mahan and his staff collaborated on several projects to shape local policy.

Projects range from addressing homelessness to cleaning up city parks and creeks.

“It just started with that very simple idea and we started to connect people via email and via Zoom and very organically we had a number of community, we’re calling them working groups, formed around a range of issues,” said Mahan.

“From leaf blowers and protecting our creeks to addressing homelessness to street racing and speeding in the neighborhood.”

Mahan tells KRON4 News with a little bit of guidance, this new approach allows residents to find solutions among themselves.

“Rather than just responding to people individually and being fairly limited in what we can do, we believe by connecting like-minded residents together that they can work together, come up with new ideas, so we can support them, said Mahan.

“That’s really the spirit of these working groups.”

After years of reaching out to the city to ban gas-powered leaf blowers, residents like Martin Stuczynski tells KRON4 News are enthused about the new working groups.

Stuczynski says he has since been invited to start a working group to explore restrictions on gas-powered leaf blowers.

“What it boils down to is two main problems as we see it, it’s the air pollution that is caused by these two cycle motors,” said Stuczynski.

“The other big reason is the noise, two cycle motors are extremely noisy.”

Stuczynski’s working group wants the city to ban gas-powered leaf blowers in favor of electric-powered blowers.

But Mahan suggests phasing in regulation over time and incorporating a buy-back program to help landscaping companies make the transition.

“We’re not trying to do anything revolutionary here, banning gas-powered leaf blowers has been done in over 30 California city’s already,” said Stuczynski.

“Our next plan is to draw up a memo that we’re going to submit to all the City Council members and from there on we want to write up an initiative that hopefully they will adopt.”

For the working groups to enact a policy change, a policy proposal would be written up with the help of Council member Mahan’s office, which will then go through the formal legislative process, for City Council votes.

With help from Council member Mahan’s office, the working groups can enact policy change by writing up a proposal, which goes through the formal legislative process, before the City Council can vote.

Stuczynski says he is thrilled to be finally working on a solution that can benefit everyone.

“It’s great to be partners essentially, we’re partners with the City Council and Matt in particular, said Stuczynski.

“And his staff has been very helpful, so we appreciate that.”

Currently, there are more than 70 residents throughout the city involved in seven different working groups.

Residents from other districts are also welcomed and encouraged to join.