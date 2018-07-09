World Cup Semi-finals viewing parties being held at SF's Sue Bierman Park
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Looking to watch the World Cup outdoors?
The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department will host free public watch parties for the World Cup Semi-finals on Tuesday, July 10 and Wednesday, July 11 at Suer Bierman Park between Washington and Drumm Streets.
Both games start at 11 a.m.
The first Semi-final match on July 10 will feature France vs. Belgium, and the second match on Wednesday, July 11 will feature Croatia vs. England.
The winners of each match will face off in the final match on Sunday, July 15 and there'll be a viewing party for that match at the Civic Center.
Bring the family along -- there'll be activities for the kiddos, face painting, a mobile rock climbing wall, and food trucks.
For parking, you are asked to RSVP by the close of business on Monday, July 9.
For more information, click here.
