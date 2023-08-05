PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — The World Dog Surfing Championships is kicking off Saturday morning on the shores of Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica. Dog surfers from across the nation will be competing for awards.

The competition runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with festivities running until 7 p.m. The event is free to watch. Local vendors will be in attendance and proceeds from the event will be donated to canine-related nonprofits.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A mobile pet adoption will be available to those looking to find their next fur baby.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A Pet Wellness Fair will be held for owners to ask veterinarians any questions and to get their dog checked out.

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

A pet fashion show is set to kick off. Entrance and sign-up is free.

The day will finish off with a “Yappy Hour”. Drivers are advised to expect traffic delays in the area.