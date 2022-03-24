WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Fried chicken lovers in the East Bay can rejoice — another signature spot has opened.

World Famous Hotboys opened its newest location this week on Monday in Walnut Creek, the business announced in a social media post.

The business posted a short clip on Instagram of the menu and ambience inside the Walnut Creek location at 1394 N Main St — in the heart of where many of the city’s downtown shops and restaurants are.

The menu consists of fried chicken sandwiches, wings, traditionally-sized fried chicken, and a variety of sides.

Each of their chicken items have an option of five different spice levels from least hot to most hot: Southern, Mild, Medium, Hot, and Hot Hot.

In 2021, Yelp named World Famous Hotboys the best fried chicken sandwich in California.

Three others in the top five on that list are located in the Bay Area: Bakesale Betty (Oakland), The Bird (San Francisco), and CHICK N’ BROS (San Jose).

World Famous Hotboys’ first two locations are open every day at 1601 San Pablo Ave. in Oakland from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and at 1115 21st St. in Sacramento open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Walnut Creek location is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.