World Surf League cancels Titans of Mavericks indefinitely

Bay Area

HALF MOON BAY (KRON) – The world-renowned Titans of Mavericks surf competition has been suspended indefinitely.

The World Surf League says they have had several problems putting the event together that has caused them to pull the plug.

The competition has taken place off the coast of Half Moon Bay between November and March since 1998.

Surfers will instead compete in Hawaii and Portugal later this year.

