(BCN) — Police in Milpitas have arrested a volunteer at a worship center on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor and other crimes.

Noah Christopher Vega, 19, of San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor, sexual battery, molesting a minor and distributing obscene material to a minor, according to the Milpitas Police Department.

Vega was a volunteer at the Christian Worship Center in Milpitas, police said. On May 31, officers learned of an inappropriate relationship between Vega and a juvenile.

The juvenile told police about having inappropriate physical contact and communication with Vega. Vega was arrested on June 1 in Milpitas, and during the investigation, police learned the inappropriate physical contact occurred while Vega was a volunteer at the worship center.

Police said they have not been informed about any other victims or incidents involving Vega.

