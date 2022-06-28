PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A would-be carjacking victim fought back against two thieves who attempted to steal his vehicle in Pleasanton just before dawn Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at 4:50 a.m. in the Canyon Meadows neighborhood. According to the Pleasanton Police Department, the victim saw a stranger inside his vehicle and a second thief standing outside the vehicle.

When the car owner confronted the duo, he was attacked with pepper spray, police said.

“The victim was pepper sprayed by a suspect and heard a shot fired towards him. The victim, who was legally in possession of a firearm and able to carry, fired multiple rounds towards the suspects,” PPD wrote.

Emergency dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting the shooting. Two nearby parked vehicles were struck by bullets.

The thieves fled from the gunfire by driving a pickup truck out of the neighborhood. The victim was not injured, and it’s unclear if the suspects were injured.

“At this time, we have not received reports of any injuries related to this incident,” PPD wrote.

Police detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed, or has information about this incident, to call 925-931-5100.