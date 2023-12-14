(KRON) — An abandoned, crashed car was found by California Highway Patrol officers early Tuesday morning blocking a lane of Interstate 880 in Hayward, according to CHP.

The abandoned car was blocking the far-left lane, CHP said, and a photo shared by police shows a white Lexus with exterior damage and deployed airbags. Witnesses told authorities that three young males fled from the vehicle after the crash to nearby city streets.

Two CHP officers located three suspects who matched the witnesses’ description, police said, and detained them. One of the males was arrested for being in possession of a stolen firearm, and another was taken to a local hospital for a broken arm.

Another stolen firearm was found loaded inside the Lexus, CHP said. Authorities said the car was stolen out of Hayward and was tied to a burglary call in San Leandro.