Wrestling coach arrested for inappropriate acts with boy in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A high school wrestling coach in San Jose has been arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a boy, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Authorities say 60-year-old Bruce Shelton from Los Banos was arrested on Monday without incident.

In October, detectives were informed of the inappropriate behavior Shelton was engaging in with a boy.

Shelton has been a wrestling coach at Oak Grove High School for more than 35 years and was a former food service worker.

Investigators determined that Shelton inappropriately touched the boy between December 2016 and February 2017 in San Jose and the City of Los Banos.

Shelton has been booked into Los Banos Police Department Jail for multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child age 14 or 15.

If you have any information on the incident or a similar incident, police ask you to call them at (408) 537-1382.