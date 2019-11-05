‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Family, friends mourn man killed in Orinda Halloween shooting

MARIN CITY (KRON) — In Marin City, family and friends are mourning the loss of 29-year-old Javlin County.

County is one of five people gunned down while attending a Halloween party in Orinda Thursday night

“I’m heartbroken because we lost one of our own in our community,” said family friend Lenora Hayden.

Hayden says she has known county from the time he was born and watched him grow into manhood

“He was a good dad. My grandson used to play at his house. His family is really torn up behind this, especially his baby, his son. He is kind of old enough to understand,” she said.

In fact, she says the last time she saw him was earlier in the day taking his children out for Halloween.

“He just went trick or treating with his babies. He was just out here with the kids,” Hayden said.

And within hours, county was gone.

Hayden is struggling to make sense of such a violent incident taking so many lives.

“I was at home and my daughter came flying in the room and she was like, ‘mom, there was a shooting at a party.’ She was like Jav got shot. I was like no,” Hayden said. “You know how people report stuff that’s not true. I’m just thinking it was one person, I had no idea it was a mass shooting. I didn’t know it was that many casualties. He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

County leaves behind two small boys.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support his children.

