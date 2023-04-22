(KRON) — A wrong-way driving incident on Interstate 280 turned deadly on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol, Redwood City.

A white Ford sedan was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-280 when it crashed into a black BMW heading south in the fourth lane. The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. She was described as a Caucasian woman in her 40s.

A 14-year-old boy was also inside of the BMW, and he was taken to Stanford Medical Center with “major” injuries. The person behind the wheel of the Ford was arrested and taken to Stanford for treatment of minor injuries. Police do not yet know if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Three of the lanes are currently closed in the area (lanes 3, 4 and 5). CHP estimates the lane closures will remain in place until at least 6 p.m. Traffic is heavy, and drivers are suggested to take alternate routes.