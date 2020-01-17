2 wrong-way drivers killed in 2 days in South Bay

CAMPBELL (KRON) – CHP is investigating a wrong-way fatal crash in Campbell Friday morning.

CHP said they were alerted of a two-car crash involving a wrong-way driver by the Hamilton Avenue exit and Hwy 17 around 3:18 a.m.

According to officials, a woman in her late 20’s driving a Honda Accord got on SB-880 at Coleman and collided with a man in a Toyota Avalon.

She died at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Right now authorities do not believe drugs and alcohol are factors in this crash.

All lanes of NB-17 in Campbell have reopened following the investigation.

This is the second fatal wrong-way crash in the South Bay in the last two days.

On Thursday, a man driving the wrong way on SB-1 in Pacifica was killed and two others hospitalized.

