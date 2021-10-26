Wrong-way driver killed on I-680

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — California Highway Patrol in San Jose released details about a deadly crash that shut down I-680 on Sunday.

People began reporting a driver speeding in the wrong direction on southbound I-680 at McKee Rd around 5:08 a.m. Shortly after, witnesses reported a multi-vehicle collision in the same area, CHP said.

Officers responded and closed off all southbound lanes to investigate the crash.

According to the CHP investigation, a driver was going north in the southbound lane when it crashed into another car. The second car then spun out of control and was struck by a third car.

The original wrong-way driver died at the scene, CHP said. The second driver is being treated for serious injuries. The third driver had minor injuries.

While the crash is still under investigation, CHP believes alcohol was a factor in the crash. Officers reopened two lanes by 7:11 a.m.