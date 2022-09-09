SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were injured after a three-vehicle crash early Friday morning on I-280, the California Highway Patrol announced on social media. Authorities said a drunk wrong-way driver crashed into an intentionally-placed CHP vehicle on the highway near Hickey Boulevard.

The crash caused injuries to one CHP officer, one citizen and the wrong-way driver. The driver was arrested for felony DUI and is being treated at a local hospital. After he is treated at the hospital, the driver will be booked at the San Mateo County Jail for charges that include felony driving the wrong way causing injury.

CHP officers received 911 calls around 4:07 a.m. that a silver Honda was going northbound in the southbound lanes of I-280 near State Route 92 in San Mateo. Officers then initiated a traffic break on southbound I-280 at Serramonte Boulevard where moments later the Honda, traveling at a “high rate of speed,” tried to drive past patrol cars.

The Honda eventually crashed into the side of the CHP vehicle. A photo posted by CHP (below) shows damage to the car’s front right passenger door.

California Highway Patrol

Authorities did not provide details about the one citizen who was injured. No other details were provided about the third car involved in the crash.