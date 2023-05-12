Constellatia Martin’s car is seen at the crash scene on April 22, 2023. (Image courtesy Cal Fire CZU)

(KRON) — A young Campbell woman accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 280 and killing another driver pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office charged Constellatia Martin, 24, with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, as well as DUI causing injury.

Martin drove a Ford Fusion northbound in the southbound lanes of I-280 in Woodside on the afternoon of April 22, according to prosecutors.

Her Ford collided head-on into a black BMW driven by Eden Palmer, 54, of San Francisco, near the Woodside Road exit. Palmer was killed, and her 16-year-old son suffered major injuries, investigators said.

After the deadly collision, Martin ran from the scene, prosecutors said. California Highway Patrol officers found her “naked, laying down on a grassy area, 150 yards away. (Martin) then screamed out numerous bizarre statements,” prosecutors wrote.

Officers noticed that Martin’s eyes were red and watery, her speech was rapid, and her behavior was erratic, according to prosecutors. “She refused to take sobriety tests or allow an officer (to) examine her for drug influence,” prosecutors wrote.

Martin was arrested and CHP investigators took her blood sample. Toxicology results from the blood test have not been completed yet. Martin was treated for injuries at a hospital before she was booked into jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 18 at 9 a.m. in the San Mateo County Hall of Justice. Martin remains behind bars with no bail.