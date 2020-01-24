Wuhan Airport closed, flights to San Francisco cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thursdays non-stop flight from Wuhan to the San Francisco International Airport was cancelled as Chinese authorities shut down the airport there to contain the coronavirus.

In the meantime those arriving from other Chinese cities underwent health screenings before boarding for the U.S.

While the majority of those who have died from the coronavirus have been in and around Wuhan, some arriving from Beijing an estimated 700 miles away from Wuhan, remain concerned.

“Definitely we worry about, I worry about very much, yes we mask everywhere and you know I just wear double mask in China,” one traveler said.

Still many of these travelers believe China learned a lot from the SARS virus.

For almost a week the Centers for Disease Control has been conducting health screenings at five U.S. airports, including SFO, on passengers flying direct or connecting through Wuhan.

The CDC says those screenings will continue even though the Wuhan Airport is closed.

That begs the question — where are those passengers being screened coming from? The CDC has not responded to that question.

