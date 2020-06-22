WWDC 2020: How to watch Apple’s first-ever virtual conference

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Apple on Monday will be holding its annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, WWDC is going completely virtual. That means anyone can watch not only the keynote, but engineering sessions and developer forums, too.

What time does it start?

WWDC starts at 10 a.m. PST.

It will begin with the keynote address followed by engineering sessions and developer forums available online via the Apple Developer website or the Apple Developer app through June 26.

Monday’s keynote will be headed by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Where can I watch?

Tune in to KRONon or Apple’s website for a livestream of the event.

What can I expect?

Apple is expected to discuss iOS 14 for the iPhone and iPad, as well as reveal new WatchOS and MacOS software for Apple Watch, Macbooks, iMacs, and Mac Pros, CNET reports.

Something big to look out for – Apple is rumored to be announcing a shift from chips made by Intel to new ARM-based ones like those built for iPhones.

The move has been rumored for years, most recently in a report by Bloomberg citing anonymous sources familiar with the company’s plans.

There are also rumors pointing to a possible update for the iMac.

