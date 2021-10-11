WWI grenade found at Los Altos home: police

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KRON) – A potentially live grenade from World War I was discovered in a Los Altos home on Monday, according to the police department.

Around 10:15 a.m., police received a call from a person who found it in a bedroom of an older relative.

Police arrived in the 1700 block of Christina Drive and requested help from the bomb’s squad.

Four homes in the area were evacuated. Others were advised to shelter in place.

Authorities determined that the grenade was potentially live and out of caution, officials chose to detonate it in the back of the property.

Officials observed the area to decrease potential fire hazards and PG&E responded to conduct underground service.

Residents were also notified.

The grenade was detonated without any problems.