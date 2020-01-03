WWII vet, San Francisco native celebrates 100th birthday

SAN JOSE (KRON) — “I have one brandy and soda, one glass of wine, and that’s about it for the night,” Sammy Rubino said.

For Sammy Rubino, the trick to living 100 years is a couple drinks a day.

Surrounded by family and friends, Rubio celebrated his 100th birthday.

“And how many grandchildren?”

“Oh, I don’t know. My wife says 11 so we will go 11 then,” he said.

Rubino was born and raised in San Francisco and worked as a bartender for 40 years.

“I worked at the Hangover Club, I worked at the Rathskeller, which was the famous restaurant in the Civic Center then,” he said.

He also served in World War II.

“I was in Saipan, four years,” he said. “That’s about all I can tell you.”

He’s a life long San Francisco 49ers fan. And his wife — also watches sports with him now.

“I love my Warriors,” Mary Rubino said.

She tells us their best times are spent with their family, and even shared her secret on being married to Sammy for 72 years.

“We fought our way all the way through but it was more fun making up,” she said. “And people who tell you they never have an argument I say God you never had any fun in your life.”

Blowing out the candles on his 100th birthday cake, the best gift of all — being with the ones he loves most.

Happy birthday, Sammy!