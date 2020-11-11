Bay Area WWII veterans take a special flight

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Two veterans who flew during the World War II-era were given a chance to return to the skies this Veterans Day.

On Wednesday, 100-year-old Del Tiedeman and 105-year-old Al Maggini arrived at the KaiserAir airport in Santa Rosa, where a World War II-era DC-3 sat waiting for them.

Tiedeman flew a similar plane in World War II and Maggini was a navigator.

But neither man had flown in years.

“I think of the guys who didn’t make it,” said Del Tiedeman.

Before taking off, they took a moment to reflect on Veterans Day and what it meant to them.

Both men have outlived most of their comrades from World War II.

“If you live in this country, you ought to be the happiest person in the world. There’s no other place like it,” said Maggini.

In order to maintain social distancing, the two men were given separate rides.

Both were looking forward to this flight.

“I’m ready. Full speed ahead,” said Tiedeman.

Tiedeman, a Healdsburg resident, recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

On D-Day, he piloted a plane similar to DC-3, successfully dropped paratroopers into France, and safely evacuated hundreds of soldiers.

Maggini was born in 1915 and grew up in San Francisco.

During WWII, he successfully completed 35 bombing missions in the Army Air Corps as a B-17 Navigator.

He returned home to San Francisco after the war to resume his career as a stockholder and later opened Merrill Lynch’s Santa Rosa financial advisor’s office in 1978.