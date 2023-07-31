SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A brightly lit “X” sign that was installed atop Twitter headquarters on Market Street Friday has been taken down as of Monday morning. Photos obtained by KRON4 taken from a nearby building and from the street below, show that the sign is gone.

Photo: Jake Taylor

Photo: Deyala Haddad

Photo: Deyala Haddad

During its three days on top of the building, the X sign attracted controversy. One neighbor tweeted video of the sign’s bright light and called it an “eye sore.”

San Francisco city officials also opened an investigation and filed a complaint over the sign. City building inspectors reportedly were refused access to the building, which is located at 1355 Market Street, to inspect the sign.

No official explanation for why the sign was taken down has been given.