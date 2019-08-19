Yankees CC Sabathia hands out 3,000 backpacks to students in hometown of Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) – Some lucky students in Vallejo were given a special gift on Monday.

New York Yankees’ pitcher and Vallejo native, CC Sabathia, handed out backpacks to students at Joseph H. Wardlaw Elementary School.

With help from his wife Amber, mother Margie, and four children, they were able to hand out about 3,000 backpacks filled with supplies to all first and second graders in the school district.

Photo credit to the New York Yankees / @yankees

Sabathia’s PitCCh In Foundation hosts multiple events a year and this Backpack Giveaway is just one of them.

Monday was the first time Sabathia was able to personally hand out the backpacks in his hometown, but the foundation visits the Vallejo area every year.

After playing in the majors for 19 years, this is Sabathia’s final season with the Yankees.