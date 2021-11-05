‘You Are Not God’: Los Gatos Mayor targeted by anti-vaccine, anti-LGBTQ demonstrators

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — Over the last several weeks, anti-vaccine and anti-LGBTQ groups have been speaking out against the mayor of Los Gatos, Marico Sayoc, and interrupted town council meetings.

The groups have been extremely outspoken about the council’s policies surrounding COVID-19, vaccinations for police officers, and among others.

During an October 5 meeting one resident went as far as making personal remarks regarding the Mayor’s son.

“Madam Sayoc you are not God!,” said Los Gatos resident Eden Berg.

“How dare you force your ideologies on our children! We the people of Los Gatos do not consent to the forced mutilation of our bodies, mind, and sovereignty.”

Los Gatos Town Council Meeting on October 5.

On October 16, reports show a video of an unnamed woman shouting outside Mayor Sayoc’s home.

The video recorded incident is one of many as confrontations have continued at in-person town council meetings.

As a result, in-person meetings were moved online only to be met with more backlash from similar groups.

The attacks have gotten the attention of Santa Clara County Supervisor Otto Lee and are advising the county’s Hate Prevention and Inclusion Task Force (HPITF) to keep a close eye on the incidents taking place in Los Gatos.

“There is a nationwide increase of vitriolic and aggressive hate speech, including threats, at

public meetings, mostly recently disrupting our community in Los Gatos,” said Lee in a press release.

“Residents made disgusting hateful comments and threats at several Los Gatos Town Council meetings online and in-person,” Lee added.

“These attacks were even made outside the homes of Mayor Marico Sayoc and Vice Mayor Rob Rennie during their online Town Council meeting on October 19, 2021.”

The press release adds that the HPITF has received several updates on AAPI hate crimes and violence from the District Attorney’s Office, along with a presentation on gender identify and gender-based violence as a hate crime.

“Disgusting acts of bigotry have no place in Santa Clara County. It is unacceptable to spew bigotry and make threatening personal attacks against anyone in our community or their families, especially those who are in service to our neighborhoods,” said Lee.

“No public worker, elected official, or any resident should be subjected to hateful and intimidating actions.”

Assemblymember Evan Low has also been made aware of the incidents and has sent a letter along Senator Dave Cortese seeking answers into the towns policy on harassment of elected officials and more.

Sayoc, who is in her second one-year term as mayor, is the only person of color on council.

She was previously mayor for one year in 2016-2017.

The shameful harassment & bullying of Los Gatos Mayor @Marico4LG & her family at recent Council meetings cannot be tolerated.



The public’s business has been repeatedly disrupted by bigoted anti-LGBTQ attacks.@SenDaveCortese & I sent this letter to the Town of Los Gatos @TownLG pic.twitter.com/0kP82TEhFK — Evan Low (@Evan_Low) October 20, 2021

Note: KRON4 News reached out to Mayor Sayoc but did not get a response before the publication of this article.