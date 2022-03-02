SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Now you can catch a ride with a self-driving car.

It’s similar to using other ride shares, except this time no one is driving the car that’s getting you to your destination.

Two companies in the Bay Area got the green light to do this in San Francisco and San Mateo counties.

The state’s public utility regulator granted the companies — waymo and cruise — permits. Under these permits the company’s self-driving cars can collect fares from riders.

However there has to be a driver present to take control of the car if necessary.

Waymo and Cruise tested this out under a pilot program.

The program allowed the cars to give people free rides and the trial runs went so well that now it’s a business.

The company Cruise is allowed to offer these services on certain San Francisco roads between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The car can only go up to 30 miles per hour.

The company Waymo can offer rides in designated parts of both counties at any time of the day and travel up to 65 miles per hour.

If there’s dense fog or heavy rain neither company is allowed to operate their self-driving cars.

According to Waymo they are going to be offering these rides in the coming weeks.