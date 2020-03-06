You can now get coronavirus text alerts in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management and the Department fo Public Health launched on Friday a new coronavirus public information system that will allow city officials to send real-time public information about the coronavirus emergency in San Francisco.

You can sign up starting today by texting COVID19SF to the shortcode: 888-777.

The system will let public health and safety officials quickly issue information and instructions via text about the coronavirus outbreak.

It will also be used to communicate major event cancellations and public facility closures if necessary.

Two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in San Francisco on Thursday.

Remember that your first line of defense against the virus is to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

