You can now get fined for violating health orders in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Effective immediately, people and businesses caught ignoring state and local coronavirus health orders are now subject to a ticket and fines in Contra Costa County.

Fines will range from $100 to $500 for individuals, and businesses could see fines ranging from $250 to $1,000.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on fines for individuals and businesses.

The consensus among the Board of Supervisors is that an alternative to criminal enforcement of public health orders will ultimately help combat the spread of COVIC-19.

Supervisors said if we don’t crack down now, then we will have to shutdown our communities later.

A violation would amount to an infraction, rather than a misdemeanor or felony. The offender will have up to two days to correct their error.

Here is a breakdown of fines for health order violators:

Individuals:

$100 for first violation

$200 for second violation

$500 for each violation within one year of the first offense

Businesses:

$250 for first violation

$500 for second violation

$1,000 for each violation within year of the first offense

Contra Costa County becomes the third county to approve fines after Marin and Napa, which have already voted in favor of similar fines.

