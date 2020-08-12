You can now get fined in Santa Clara County for not following mask, social distancing orders

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously passed a new ordinance fining anyone up to $500 for violating public health orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The action comes following thousands of complaints about people not following the health orders, such as not wearing a face mask or keeping your distance from others.

Additionally, there is growing evidence that violations are contributing to the recent spike in new cases and deaths.

Until now, most of the thousands of complaints about non-compliance have resulted in a visit from police or the District Attorney’s office, but very few citations or charges.

Businesses caught not following health orders could be fined as much as $5,000.

It isn’t clear how or who would do the enforcing, but the initial proposal called for a 72-hour grace period before a fine or action is taken against someone.

