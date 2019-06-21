Live Now
You can now report hazardous dry grass in Santa Clara County in app

Bay Area

It’s the first day of summer and Santa Clara County is getting proactive in the fight against wildfires. 

You can now report hazardous dry grass with a new mobile phone app. 

It’s called the Weed Hazard app. 

It provides an easy way for you to report fire hazards such as overgrown grass and weeds. 

You can report details about the hazard and even send pictures, so the county can respond to them. 

It’s available for free for Apple and Android devices.

