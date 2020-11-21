You can now report health order violations in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – See a business in violation of the local health order?

Or maybe your next-door neighbor isn’t adhering to the guidance on gatherings.

You can now report them in Santa Clara County.

The San Jose Police Department on Friday announced the creation of a hotline and website to report businesses, events, or other activities in violation of health orders.

You can call 1-866-870-7725 or visit the reporting website here.

In a series of tweets, SJPD said it would “respond to calls for service regarding gatherings and violations of the health order,” adding that while “it continues to be SJPD policy not to conduct enforcement stops based on shelter in place or other health orders… that doesn’t negate individuals’ or businesses reasonability to comply with the state mandated curfew.”

Slowing the spread of COVID-19 takes community cooperation and self-compliance with health orders. — San Jose Police Dept (@SanJosePD) November 20, 2020

On Thursday, California officials issued a limited stay-at-home order and curfew amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The curfew covers 94% of the state’s nearly 40 million residents. It’s in place in 41 of the state’s 58 counties that have the most significant increases in virus cases and face the most severe restrictions under California’s system for reopening the economy.

While nonessential businesses must close by 10 p.m., restaurants will be permitted to offer takeout and delivery food and people can do some routine activities like walking the dog, Dr. Ghaly said. They will still be able to get medical care, pick up prescriptions and take care of other essential needs.